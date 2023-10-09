‘I’m ready for the challenge’: Best to come for Warrington Wolves recruit Zane Musgrove

ZANE MUSGROVE has promised that his best rugby is still to come after signing a two-year deal with Warrington Wolves.

The New Zealand-born, ex-Samoa international will bolster Warrington’s pack ahead of the arrival of Sam Burgess as head coach next season.

Musgrove is a known quantity to Burgess, after playing alongside him for South Sydney Rabbitohs between 2016 and 2018, before moving to Wests Tigers and St George Illawarra Dragons.

And Musgrove believes he can have a real impact in his first Super League stint.

He said: “I’m ready for the challenge. I’m only 27 and I reckon my best footy is still in front of me.

“I’m looking to come over, stamp my authority and be successful for Warrington under Sam.

“I’ll be linking up with Sam again and that’s going to be exciting as I think he’ll get the best out of me.

“I’ve been watching and following the games and I’ve been learning more and more about the Wire and the town.

“There are quality players throughout the team and I believe rubbing shoulders with them will bring the best version out of me next year.”

Musgrove joins backrower Lachlan Fitzgibbon, recruited from Newcastle Knights, and PNG Hunters centre Rodrick Tai in switching hemispheres to boost the Warrington cause in 2024, while they have also signed young St Helens back Wesley Bruines and secured Jordan Crowther on a permanent basis from Wakefield Trinity.

He is their first front-row addition for next season and replaces Thomas Mikaele, who has left the Wolves for a second time.

Warrington director of rugby Gary Chambers said of Musgrove: “He’s a big, athletic body which will complement our current forward pack moving forward.”

