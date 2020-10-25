Liam Watts to return for Castleford as Monday squads named

Castleford Tigers prop forward Liam Watts is set to make his return to the side on Monday to face Leeds Rhinos for his first game since the Tigers’ game against Warrington Wolves on 10 September.

Watts is one of a host of star players who are recalled to their team squads for Monday’s two Super League games.

Monday’s 21-man Super League club squads

Salford Red Devils v St Helens (17.30, Sky)

Salford have made three changes to the side beaten by Wigan Warriors on Friday, welcoming back Dan Sarginson into the squad, as well as Connor Jones and Tom Gilmore.

Salford 21-man squad: 2 Ed Chamberlain, 4 Dan Sarginson, 5 Krisnan Inu, 6 Tui Lolohea, 8 Lee Mossop, 9 Joey Lussick, 10 Gil Dudson, 12 Pauli Pauli, 13 Tyrone McCarthy, 14 Sebastine Ikahihifo, 16 Greg Burke, 17 Luke Yates, 18 Chris Atkin, 22 Rhys Williams, 24 Elliot Kear, 25 Connor Jones, 29 Oliver Roberts, 30 Andy Ackers, 32 Kallum Watkins, 33 Tom Gilmore, 34 Oliver Ashall-Bott.

St Helens have made seven changes to the side that beat Leeds Rhinos on Friday. Lachlan Coote, Regan Grace, Jonny Lomax, James Roby, Zeb Taia, Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook and Matty Lees all drop out of the squad and they will be replaced by Jack Ashworth, Joseph Paulo, Matty Costello, Josh Eaves, Matthew Foster, Tom Nisbet and Jake Wingfield.

St Helens 21-man squad: 2 Tommy Makinson, 3 Kevin Naiqama, 7 Theo Fages, 8 Alex Walmsley, 12 Dom Peyroux, 14 Morgan Knowles, 16 Kyle Amor, 17 Jack Ashworth, 18 Joseph Paulo, 19 Aaron Smith, 20 James Bentley, 21 Matty Costello, 22 Jack Welsby, 23 Joe Batchelor, 24 Josh Eaves, 26 Josh Simm, 27 Lewis Dodd, 29 Matthew Foster, 30 Tom Nisbet, 31 Jake Wingfield, 32 James Graham.

Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers (19.45, Sky)

Richard Agar brings back several key players for a must-win game for his side. Tom Briscoe, Konrad Hurrell, Ash Handley, Luke Gale, Kruise Leeming, Matt Prior, Alex Mellor, Rhyse Martin and Liam Sutcliffe return to the 21-man-squad after being rested against St Helens. They replace Rhys Evans, Callum McLelland, Sam Walters, Jarrod O’Connor, Jack Broadbent, Corey Hall, Liam Tindall, James Harrison and Levi Edwards.

Leeds 21-man squad: 1 Jack Walker, 2 Tom Briscoe, 4 Konrad Hurrell, 5 Ash Handley, 6 Rob Lui, 7 Luke Gale, 8 Ava Seumanufagai, 9 Kruise Leeming, 10 Matt Prior, 11 Alex Mellor, 12 Rhyse Martin, 14 Brad Dwyer, 15 Liam Sutcliffe, 16 Richie Myler, 19 Mikolaj Oledzki, 20 Bodene Thompson, 22 Cameron Smith, 24 Luke Briscoe, 25 James Donaldson, 26 Alex Sutcliffe, 28 Tom Holroyd.

Castleford Tigers coach Daryl Powell has also made seven changes to the side that beat Hull KR last Thursday. Liam Watts returns to the squad, while Oliver Holmes, James Clare, Matt Cook, Tyla Hepi and Gareth O’Brien are also included. Academy player Cain Robb could also make his debut. They replace Grant Millington, Adam Milner, Nathan Massey, Jacques O’Neill, Brad Martin, Bailey Hodgson and Jack Sanderson.

Castleford 21-man squad: 2 Derrell Olpherts, 4 Michael Shenton, 6 Jake Trueman, 7 Danny Richardson, 8 Liam Watts, 9 Paul McShane, 11 Oliver Holmes, 12 Mike McMeeken, 15 Jesse Sene-Lefao, 17 Alex Foster, 18 Cheyse Blair, 19 Daniel Smith, 20 Junior Moors, 21 James Clare, 23 Matt Cook, 24 Tyla Hepi, 25 Greg Eden, 27 Lewis Peachey, 34 Gareth O’Brien, 36 Dan Fleming, 37 Cain Robb.

