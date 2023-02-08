“Like Paul Pogba at Manchester United” – Jon Wilkin on ‘flopped’ Warrington Wolves under Daryl Powell in 2022

IF there was one Super League side that disappointed and underperformed massively in 2022, then it was the Warrington Wolves.

With Daryl Powell as their new head coach, big things were expected of the Cheshire club last season, but the reality couldn’t have been further from the truth.

Instead of competing for trophies and the top four, Warrington escaped relegation after finishing second bottom in the Super League table.

And for Sky Sports pundit Jon Wilkin, he likened the Wolves to Manchester United ‘flop’ Paul Pogba.

“Warrington are the big one. They flopped massively last year, they were like Paul Pogba at Manchester United,” Wilkin said on Sky Sports: The VerdictI.

“They built up Daryl Powell going in but it just didn’t happen and there’s loads of reasons why.”

That being said, Wilkin is excited about what Powell is doing in 2023, with a number of key signings coming through the doors at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Some of those include ex-Catalans Dragons forwards Gil Dudson and Sam Kasiano as well as NRL recruits Paul Vaughan, Josh McGuire and Thomas Mikaele.

Add into the mix Josh Drinkwater, Matt Dufty and Matty Nicholson and Warrington have a formidable squad in 2023.

“But what he has done is he’s built up a very exciting squad for this coming year. He has some big boppers in there,” Wilkin continued.