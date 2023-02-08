Warrington Wolves star Josh McGuire breaks silence on potential ban following red card confusion

WARRINGTON WOLVES star Josh McGuire has broken his silence on a potential ban following the confusion in the aftermath of his side’s win over Leigh Leopards at the weekend.

Warrington ran out 22-10 winners in what was Ben Currie’s testimonial game at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, but things were dampened when the Wolves’ star NRL recruit McGuire was sent off with three minutes to go.

McGuire’s side had just scored under the posts, but the former St George Illawarra Dragons forward was handed a red card for dissent – something which McGuire is hoping doesn’t lead to a ban in what would be Warrington’s first game of the Super League season against Leeds Rhinos next Thursday.

“To be honest, I’m still waiting to hear the report as well because there was a bit of a back and forth between the two teams under the posts after we scored,” McGuire said on Sky Sports.

“We went back to half way and I got a red card so the review will be tomorrow. I’m hoping it all gets settled because I’m ready to go on Thursday.”

Warrington, of course, kick off the start of the new season against Leeds in front of the Sky Sports cameras and it’s fair to say that there will be a lot of avid viewers back home in Australia.