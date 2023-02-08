Ex-Hull KR halfback set to stand in state election following NRL and Super League career

FORMER Hull KR halfback Terry Campese is set to stand in a state election in Australia after hanging up his boots for good.

Despite retiring from professional rugby league at the end of 2016 following a two-year stint with Super League side KR, Campese has been playing for his junior club Queanbeyan Blues in the Canberra Raiders Cup first-grade competition.

However, after taking home the player of the year award, the 38-year-old has turned his attention to politics and will be contesting the seat of Monaro on March 25, standing on the Labor Party platform.

The Monaro seat has been held by the Nationals since 2011, but Campese will be hoping to bring attention to the cost of living in a bid to push through into the electoral district.

Campese, who runs a youth mentor program through his charity, told NCA newswire that he will be focusing on the economic hardships for families in the area.

“The cost of living at the moment has gone through the roof as well so even playing sport is putting pressure on families, with registration costs,” said the former Hull KR man.

“So if they have to pay for equipment on top or focus on getting funds to participate it’s added pressure for our local families.”

The election will be held on March 25.