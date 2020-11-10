List of free agents following Toronto Wolfpack and Ottawa Aces withdrawals

The demise of Toronto Wolfpack and deferral of Ottawa Aces has had a significant impact on the landscape of the 2021 season.

The Wolfpack’s expulsion has had obvious ramifications while it also means a current Championship club will play in Super League next season. As such, a League 1 club is likely to be promoted to Championship to replace the successful applicant.

But beyond that, the non-participation of the two Canadian impacts has left numerous players without a club and on the lookout for new employment.

A great deal of sympathy needs to go the way of the players, who are the innocent victims in all of this.

For some, they have given up jobs to take up full-time jobs while for others, they were earning their first full-time deals.

They are now searching for contracts at a time when most clubs have done the majority of their recruitment.

From a Toronto perspective, some of their players have already secured deals, though many are still unattached.

There’s a great deal of talent available, and here’s a list of who is available.

Toronto Wolfpack

Sonny Bill Williams

Chase Stanley

Josh McCrone

Ricky Leutele

Darcy Lussick

Tom Olbison

Andrew Dixon

Ryan Hall

Stevie Ward

Ben Flower

Paul Brearley

Ottawa Aces

Louis Jouffret

Tom Gilmore

Matty Fozard

Ted Chapelhow

Jay Chapelhow

Sam Wilde

Pat Moran

Gavin Marguerite

Dec O’Donnell

Sam Luckley

Olly Ashall-Bott

Jack Johnson

Clement Boyer

Calvin Wellington

Guy Armitage

Jake Moore

Adam Lawton