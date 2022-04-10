Tui Lolohea the best fullback in Super League, claims Huddersfield Giants boss

Ian Watson reckons Tui Lolohea could be the best fullback in Super League after another sensational display for Huddersfield Giants.

Lolohea was the star as the Giants progressed to the Challenge Cup semi-finals for the first time in ten years on Saturday by beating Hull FC on home turf.

His time in England has been a mixed bag, having struggled initially at Leeds Rhinos before finding a home at Salford Red Devils under Watson.

A move to Huddersfield for 2022 has brought a reunion with Watson and some scintillating form, and his boss isn’t shy to admit “I love Tui”.

And Watson believes that success is down to the Tongan international being trusted with the fullback role rather than being seen as a halfback.

“For me he’s one of, if not the best fullback in the competition at this moment in time,” said Watson.

“He was a fullback at the (New Zealand) Warriors, and then it was Sam Tomkins who went over there and took his place.

“Tui was a young man with potential at that time – he was making the most tackle busts in the NRL, the most line breaks in the NRL, his attack was something they probably hadn’t had for a while.

“They then decided they wanted someone a bit more experienced in Sam, which potentially stopped Tui playing at that time.

“I think Tui has grown in stature, and certainly coming over here you see what he’s about. He’s played six for us (at Salford) and played in Grand Finals and Challenge Cup finals at six.

“Now you look at what he’s doing at one, it’s phenomenal. He’s an outstanding player and an outstanding bloke.”

Huddersfield head to Leeds Rhinos on Thursday night looking to continue a fine start to the season in Super League, but Jermaine McGillvary remains a doubt with a hamstring injury.

The winger missed the Hull FC victory as it was “definitely too early for him”, but he will hope to return for an Easter schedule which also sees Champions St Helens visit the John Smith’s Stadium on Easter Monday.

