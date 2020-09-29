Lomax plays integral role as Saints keep youthful Wigan outfit to zero

St Helens showed no remorse as they ran out 0-42 winners against a youthful Wigan side in a dominant performance

Wigan’s starting 13 from last week where all omitted ahead of their Challenge Cup semi-final on Saturday. Kai Pearce-Paul, Sam Halsall, James McDonnell, Harry Rushton, Ben Kilner and Umyla Hanley all made their Super League debuts.

Kristian Woolf, other than Tommy Makinson and Mark Percival, had a full-strength squad at his disposal. Lewis Dodd made his long-awaited debut from the interchange bench.

Saints were nothing short of relentless in the first half. Lachlan Coote supplied a short ball to Alex Walmsley, while Lomax provided cut-out balls on both sides to provide both Jack Welsby and Regan Grace with simple finishes out-wide to ensure a strong 0-18 lead at the interval.

Unfortunately for some, the reigning champions went on to continue their dominant display. Kyle Amor’s short ball put Morgan Knowles through a gap, James Bentley received the ball from Lomax and fought off multiple Wigan defenders to score, and Kevin Naiqama timed a pass to Jack Welsby out-wide to perfection.

Despite a sin-bin to Lomax for a tip-tackle on Sam Halsall, the Warriors would still be breached defensively. Regan Grace caught a ball from Lachlan Coote and weaved around Umyla Hanley to score under the posts.

Wigan: Hanley, Halsall, Hankinson, McDonnell, Bibby, Shorrocks, Smith, Bullock, Bourouh, Byrne, Rushton, Greenwood, Wells; Subs: Clark, Flower, Kilner, Pearce-Paul

Saints: Coote, Welsby, Naiqama, Simm, Grace, Lomax, Fages, Walmsley, Roby, Lees, Knowles, Bentley, Graham; Subs: Taia, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Amor, Dodd