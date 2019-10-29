Lomax set for Great Britain fullback role, Coote dropped

Wayne Bennett has made three changes to his provisional starting line up for Saturday’s Test against New Zealand,

Injured duo Oliver Gildart and Luke Thompson drop out alongside Lachlan Coote, who is replaced by St Helens team-mate Jonny Lomax.

Hull FC’s Jake Connor is set to take Gildart’s place at centre while Tom Burgess has been promoted from the bench.

Meanwhile, Warrington prop Joe Philbin takes Thompson’s place in the squad, while Warrington team-mate Daryl Clark is included as Coote drops out entirely.

The 21 man squad in full is:

1. Jonny Lomax (Orrell St James, St Helens)

2. Jermaine McGillvary (Deighton Juniors, Huddersfield Giants)

3. Zak Hardaker (Featherstone Lions, Wigan Warriors)

4. Jake Connor (Siddal, Hull FC)

5. Ryan Hall (Oulton Raiders, Sydney Roosters)

6. Gareth Widdop (Kings Cross, St George Illawarra Dragons)

7. Jackson Hastings (Western Suburbs Red Devils, Salford Red Devils)

8. Chris Hill (New Springs Lions, Warrington Wolves)

9. Josh Hodgson (East Hull, Canberra Raiders)

10. Tom Burgess (Dewsbury Moor, South Sydney Rabbitohs)

11. John Bateman (Bradford Dudley Hill, Canberra Raiders)

12. Elliott Whitehead (West Bowling, Canberra Raiders)

13. James Graham (c) (Thatto Heath, St George Illawarra Dragons)

14. Josh Jones (Blackbrook, Salford Red Devils)

15. Joe Philbin (Culcheth Eagles, Warrington Wolves)

16. Daryl Clark (Fryston Warriors, Warrington Wolves)

17. Alex Walmsley (Dewsbury Celtic, St Helens)

18. Jack Hughes (Golborne Parkside, Warrington Wolves)

19. George Williams (Wigan St Patricks, Wigan Warriors)

20. Jake Trueman (West Bowling, Castleford Tigers)

21. Blake Austin (Doonside Roos, Warrington Wolves)