Bath ready to clean up…

BATH are spending the close season in high spirits, despite not having retained the West of England title in 2019.

Although having been less successful on the field of play, Bath continued to lay down strong foundations and have a number of players of quality in the camp.

Five – Henry May, Ben Shedwick, Morgan Lewis, Cameron Taylor and Ben Thyer – represented West of England in a Regional Carnival also involving the Midlands, the East and London & South East.at Hemel Stags as part of the selection process for the Southern Lionhearts squad that met Wales Dragonhearts on Saturday.

Thyer and Taylor duly made the cut, while Matthew Bodey has been appointed as an assistant coach to both the Lionhearts and as part of England Universities’ representative programme.

Chris Chatten, meanwhile, has been named as Team Manager of Southern England. He said: “There is a huge opportunity to grow Rugby League in and around Bath; there is definitely the rugby talent in the area to progress further, once local players give Rugby League a try the majority love it.”

Bath will shortly be launching their 2020 partnership and sponsorship opportunities. Further information is available from Chatten at 078 1055 2196 (email: chris.chatten@bathrugbyleague.co.uk).