Toronto reportedly offer Sonny Bill Williams millions to join the Wolfpack

Toronto Wolfpack have reportedly offered Sonny Bill Williams an eye-watering £4.8m to join the club, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

The New Zealand icon is set to be a free agent by the end of the week as his contract with New Zealand rugby union comes to an end after their third-place playoff with Wales.

The Wolfpack, long linked with the Kiwi megastar, are ready to break the bank to lure the 34-year-old to the club and have offered him around £2.4m a year, more than Super League’s salary cap, to join the club on their venture into the top flight.

Toronto head coach Brian McDermott told TotalRL earlier this month that talks had been held and were due to continue following their promotion to Super League.

“Our people have had conversations with his people and the answer wasn’t no,” McDermott said.

“He hasn’t just shut it off. Just be careful how you quote me because I’m not saying he’s coming, I’m not saying he’s going to come, but the fact of the matter is he responded and the answer wasn’t no. So there are further conversations to have now we’re in Super League now he knows what league we’re playing in.”

It’s believed several clubs, including NRL champions Sydney Roosters, have approached SBW, but have all been blown away financially by Toronto’s offer.