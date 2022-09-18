London Broncos duo join NRL stars in Greece squad for World Cup

London Broncos duo Rob Tuliatu and Adam Vrahnos are among a Greece World Cup squad headlined by South Sydney Rabbitohs pair Lachlan Ilias and Peter Mamouzelos.

The Broncos forwards, both of whom are practising lawyers, played in the recent season-closing 30-20 home Championship defeat by Barrow.

Former Hemel, Doncaster and Coventry prop Stefanos Bastas is among several players drawn from the country’s domestic competition by coach Steve Georgallis, the former Carlisle, Wakefield and Warrington player.

Thodoris Nianiakas, of Aris Eagles, had a spell in the National Conference League with Woolston Rovers this year.

Greece have qualified for the finals for the first time and are among England’s opponents in Group A (the pair will meet at Bramall Lane, Sheffield on Saturday, October 29).

Georgallis’ side, who will be based in the steel city and face France and Samoa, have a warm-up match against Bradford at Odsal on Saturday, October 8.

Halfback Ilias, 22, has featured for the Rabbitohs in this year’s play-offs while hooker Mamouzelos, 21, has already figured seven times for Greece.

Former Cronulla Sharks and Warrington second rower Billy Magoulias and Canterbury Bulldogs prop Billy Tsikrikas are other squad members with NRL experience.

Greece will be captain by former Gateshead Thunder halfback Jordan Meads, who is currently playing rugby union in Australia.

He was born and raised in New Zealand and qualifies for Greece through his mother’s side of the family.

Greece squad: Jordan Meads (Sunshine Coast RU), Lachlan Ilias (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Stefanos Bastas (domestic), Nikolaos Bosmos (domestic), Terry Constantinou (Sunbury Tigers), Aris Dardamanis (domestic), Nick Flocas (Ipswich Jets), Myles Gal (TBC), Jake Kambos (Wests Magpies), Kosta Katsidonis (domestic), Greg Koutsimporgiorgos (domestic), Billy Magoulias (Newtown Jets), Peter Mamouzelos (South Sydney Rabbitohs), John Mitsias (Wests Magpies), Nick Mougios (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Thodoris Nianiakas (domestic/Woolston Rovers), Ionnis Nake (TBC), Chaise Robinson (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Ionnis Rousoglou (domestic), Sebastian Sell (Mittagong Lions), Liam Sui Tin (TBC), Vasili Tsikrikas (Canterbury Bulldogs), Robert Tuliatu (London Broncos), Adam Vrahnos (London Broncos), Mitchell Zampetides (Wests Magpies).

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.