London Broncos fail in attempts to bring in new winger for Super League 2024

LONDON BRONCOS have failed in their attempt to bring in a new winger for the 2024 Super League season.

That’s according to French publication L’Indépendant, which has claimed that the capital club tried to lure AS Carcassonne star Georgy Gambaro to Super League.

However, the French publication has claimed that the offer for Gambaro came too late in the day for the Frenchman, though relations between the Carcassonne man and the Broncos still remain good, potentially leaving the door open for a future move.

25-year-old Gambaro has earned a reputation for himself as a fleet-footed, try-scoring winger in recent year in the French Elite One competition, scoring five tries in ten games so far during the 2023/24 season.

During the 2021/22 French Elite One season, Gambaro accrued his greatest haul thus far, scoring 18 tries in just 15 games.

London, meanwhile, have brought in Sadiq Adebiyi (Keighley Cougars), Gideon Boafo (Newcastle Thunder), Jack Campagnolo (Souths Logan Magpies), Rhys Kennedy (Hull KR), James Meadows (Batley Bulldogs), Hakim Miloudi (Limoux), Josh Rourke (Batley Bulldogs) and Robbie Storey (Keighley Cougars) for their first season back in Super League.

The Broncos enjoyed their first run out at the weekend, drawing 14-14 with Castleford Tigers at The Jungle with debutant Storey grabbing a try.

