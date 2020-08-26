London Broncos fullback to join Ottawa Aces

Ottawa Aces’ recruitment drive is set to continue with the capture of London Broncos fullback Olly Ashall-Bott.

TotalRL understands the former Widnes star will become the latest man to link up with Laurent Frayssinous’ side next season.

Still only 22, Ashall-Bott was tipped for big things with Widnes but injuries prevented him from a prolonged spell in the side.

He made just one appearance for the Broncos following his move to the club ahead of the 2020 season, but will now join London team-mate Matty Fozard with the club in the inaugural League 1 campaign.

Ottawa have announced a string of signings with Sam Luckley unveiled as the latest recruit from Newcastle Thunder.

More are expected, with Ashall-Bott set to link up with fellow Widnes team-mates Jay and Ted Chapelhow and Tom Gilmore next season.