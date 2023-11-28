London Broncos hit with high-profile departure ahead of Super League 2024

LONDON BRONCOS have been hit with a high-profile departure before the 2024 Super League season has begun with the news that experienced centre Dean Whare has left the club at the end of his contract.

The former Catalans Dragons man signed for London for the 2023 Championship campaign, playing a stellar role as the Broncos defied the odds to make it all the way to Super League following impressive victories over Sheffield Eagles, Featherstone Rovers and Toulouse Olympique.

However, League Express understands that Whare has left London and returned to Australia where he will now stay to be around family.

The ex-Penrith Panthers centre had been searching for a Super League deal earlier in the year after finishing the season in Elite One with the Pia Donkeys.

Whilst that wasn’t forthcoming, the 33-year-old made quite the impression at London to help Mike Eccles’ side to glory in 2023.

For London, it means that they will have to rebuild their squad with the likes of Sadiq Adebiyi, Robbie Storey, Rhys Kennedy and James Meadows all signing on the dotted line.

Whare and fellow overseas man Paul Ulberg have both departed the capital club.

