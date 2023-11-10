London Broncos make third signing for Super League 2024

LONDON BRONCOS have made their third signing ahead of the 2024 Super League season, following the arrival of Sadiq Adebiyi and Rhys Kennedy.

Now winger Gideon Boafo, a product of the club’s academy who made his first team debut back in 2018, has returned to the capital after a spell at Newcastle Thunder.

Speaking on the signing, London Broncos Director of Rugby & Performance Mike Eccles said he is pleased to bring him “home”: “What a talent Gideon is! It’s been a joy to watch Gidz develop through our academy system and transition into Championship rugby.

“It’s my pleasure to bring him back and see him take that next step to super league rugby with us. Gideon’s best years are ahead of him and I’m sure he’ll be getting fans off their seats with electric pace.

“Welcome home Gidz.”

Boafo was a stand out performer despite Newcastle’s struggles last season and he can’t wait to return to London and test himself at the top level: “To say I’m excited is an understatement. Being in Super League at the club I grew up playing for is a blessing.

“I feel blessed to be able to play rugby and be around my family.”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.