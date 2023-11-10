Warrington Wolves announce squad numbers for 2024 Super League season

WARRINGTON WOLVES have announced their squad numbers for the 2024 Super League season.

Toby King, who spent the 2023 season on loan at Wigan Warriors where he won the Grand Final, takes the number 3 shirt whilst only one new signing takes a first-team shirt.

That man is Lachlan Fitzgibbon who has been given the number 12 shirt by new head coach Sam Burgess, with fellow new recruit Rodrick Tai taking 14.

New signings Zane Musgrove, Jordy Crowther, Brad Dwyer and Wesley Bruines have been given shirts number 16, 17, 23 and 26 respectively.

All in all, 36 shirts have been handed out with two youngsters Zac Bardsley-Rowe and Nolan Tupaea taking 35 and 36 respectively.

🐺 Announcing our 2024 squad numbers pic.twitter.com/8UcdG15YDr — Warrington Wolves (@WarringtonRLFC) November 10, 2023

