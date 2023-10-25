London Broncos respond to poor IMG grade as Super League dream quashed before season begins

LONDON BRONCOS have responded to the poor grade given to them by new stakeholders IMG.

The capital club, promoted to Super League following a remarkable 18-14 victory over Toulouse Olympique in the Championship Grand Final, have been ranked as a Grade B club by the new stakeholders – but well outside any echelon possible of Super League for 2025.

However, their score of just 8.07 means they sit 24th in a list of 36 professional clubs and thus way outside the top 12 needed to be a top flight club.

Despite that, London Broncos chairman David Hughes is remaining pragmatic and knows the work that needs to be done for the club to improve.

“Whilst accepting the score given, we will now look to work together as a club to improve on this score with the long-term ambition of achieving an A grade,” Hughes said.

“Following the magnificent success of securing promotion from the Championship last season the club now looks to build on the strong foundations we have built in Wimbledon and last year’s achievements on the pitch, as we look to establish London Broncos as a Super League club now and in years to come.”

“The vast majority of scores in each category are based on an average over a three-year period so we need to make improvements year-on-year in order to improve our grading score in the longer term.”

The score effectively means that 2024 will be the Broncos’ only season in Super League.

