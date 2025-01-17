London Broncos secure groundbreaking sponsor for 2025 Championship season

LONDON BRONCOS have announced that drinks industry company Brewdog will continue as the club’s title sponsor for the upcoming 2025 season.

The partnership follows a successful 2024 which saw Brewdog feature on the front of the home and away jerseys and a number of matchday promotions including a free pint of Black Heart for the St Patrick’s Day game against Warrington Wolves.

The deal represents a significant deal for not only London Broncos but also Rugby League to secure the backing of a major UK business.

David Norwood, Brewdog Business Development Manager said: “We are delighted to continue our collaboration with London Broncos and are eager to build on our strong partnership as we look ahead to what promises to be a successful and rewarding season.

“A main pillar of our business and a mission of ours is to make people as passionate about great beer as we are and we look forward to deepening our engagement with the Broncos community.”

Lynsey Coleman, London Broncos Commercial and Marketing Executive said: “We are thrilled to continue our partnership with BrewDog as our title sponsor for the 2025 season.

“BrewDog has been an incredible supporter of London Broncos and their passion for innovation and community aligns perfectly with our own values.

“BrewDog’s continued commitment demonstrates their belief in what we’re building here at the club and we’re excited to carry this momentum forward into the new season.

“Together, we’ll strive to deliver memorable moments for our fans on and off the field and we’re looking forward to celebrating many more successes with BrewDog at our side.”