London Broncos snap up another international

London Broncos have continued their recruitment for the 2022 season with the capture of Italy international Ronny Palumbo.

The back rower is of Australian origin and has played for Manly Sea Eagles and Western Magpies in the NSW Cup competitions.

Palumbo, 30, also featured for London Skolars and West Wales Raiders in 2019, the former spell coming under the coaching of now-Broncos boss Jermaine Coleman.

“Ronny is an exciting player, he plays the game at 100 mph and has intensity in everything he does,” said Coleman. “He’s an exciting ball carrier and his skill set allows him to transition between forwards and backs seamlessly.

“He will be looking for a big year in the hope of forcing himself into the Italian squad for the World Cup so we expect to see the very best of him this season.”

Palumbo is the second international forward to move to the capital in as many days, following the capture of prop Rob Tuliatu.

Capped by Greece, Tuliatu also previously played in League 1 for Skolars and West Wales.

Both signings are on one-year deals, pending visa approval.