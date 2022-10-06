London Broncos swoop for prolific Skolars try scorer

London Broncos have signed Australian fullback Jarred Bassett from their capital neighbours London Skolars ahead of next season’s Championship campaign.

The Gold Coast-born 30-year-old enjoyed an extraordinary first season in the third tier of Rugby League by scoring 19 tries, winning several Man of the Match awards and being named in Rugby League World magazine’s Team of the Month twice.

Bassett was also named Skolars’ Players’ Player of the Season and becomes the first new face to sign for the Broncos during the off-season.

He signed for the Skolars in February this year from Southern Conference League side Wests Warriors and is looking forward to working with Broncos’ Director of Rugby and Performance Mike Eccles during pre-season.

“I’m really pleased to sign for London Broncos and take this next step in my Rugby League career,” said Bassett.

“Moving from Wests Warriors to join Skolars’ semi-professional setup was a big move for me.

“There was some hesitancy to make the jump, but I really enjoyed the challenge and relished keeping myself in the best shape possible knowing there was that extra weight of responsibility.

“Representing the Broncos’ badge is a dream move for me and I can’t wait to get stuck in. I want to get a good pre-season under my belt and look to lock-in a position in the first team and make as big an impact as possible.

“I’m really grateful to Mike (Eccles) for the opportunity and look forward to meeting the Broncos’ fanbase soon.”

Eccles added: “When I watched Jarred’s games I was blown away by his incredible work rate. The number of positive involvements he had with the ball in each match was particularly eye-catching.

“He has a natural instinct for scoring tries and joins our squad with rave reviews from his former teammates and coaches.

“To make the step up from the amateur game to semi-professional and now play at Championship level is a great achievement, and we believe Jarred’s ability and versatility will suit our team next season.

“His name kept popping up through this season, so to agree terms with Jarred and have him in our squad is very pleasing and I’m excited to work with him.”