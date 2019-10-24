London capture Curran from Toulouse

London Broncos have completed the signing of back-rower Rhys Curran from Championship rivals Toulouse.

The Australian has joined the club on a two-year deal after a superb spell with Toulouse that saw him score 52 tries in 95 games.

“I am really looking forward to getting over and meeting everybody now and getting stuck in to pre-season training with the boys,” he said.

“I have spoken to Will Barthau and Ben Evans about London and both have said what a professional club it is with a great bunch of boys.

“After meeting Danny Ward and playing against London over the last few years it has made me really excited about working with everyone at the club.

“As for Toulouse, I would like to thank them for granting me an early release from my contract and understanding my decision in wanting to change clubs. But most of all for the good memories over the last four years there.”

Danny Ward added: “Rhys has been one of the standout back-rowers in the comp for the last few years and we are looking forward to him joining the Broncos.”