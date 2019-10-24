Toulouse secure NRL forward Winterstein

Toulouse Olympique have completed the coup signing of Penrith Panthers back-rower Frank Winterstein for the 2020 season.

The 32-year-old joins the French club as a direct replacement for Rhys Curran, who has joined Championship rivals Rhys Curran.

A Samoan international, Winterstein previously played in Super League with Widnes and Celtic Crusaders before a spell in rugby union.

He eventually returned to the NRL with Manly in 2016 and has played 54 NRL games since.

“I am delighted to join Toulouse Olympique and I look forward to meeting my teammates and the staff,” he said.

“My family and I are excited to discover life in Toulouse. I want to bring all my experience to the group to achieve our number one goal, the rise in Super League.”