London Skolars appoint new coach and set out 2025 goals after failing to complete season

TREVOR MCLACHLAN has been appointed as head coach of London Skolars.

The Australian, who has lived in London for 24 years, has gravitated through the junior scene in the capital, and via London Broncos.

London Skolars are intent in rebuilding after having withdrawn from the semi-professional Betfred League One during the close season, and after having to pull out of the Southern Conference League during the current campaign. The club plans to operate again in the SCL next year.

McLachlan, of Wynnum Manly in Brisbane, played for Souths Magpies before spending a couple of seasons playing in Sydney. Initially visiting London on a two-months holiday, he ended up at stand-off for the Skolars in the Rugby League Conference in 2001 and 2002, scoring nine tries in both seasons before deciding to retire from playing and forging a successful career in IT.

Taking up coaching in 2021, he led Bromley Bengals Under-14s to a Grand Final before guiding their Under-16s to two successive unbeaten seasons. More recently he was the coach of the Bengals’ Under-18s.

In 2023, he joined the coaching staff of the London Broncos Scholarship side and has now taken on the key role at the Skolars.

A club spokesman said: “Moving from League One to the Southern Conference League in 2024 has been a tough journey for the club, but the directors, sponsors and alumni are determined to put the club back on a level footing.

“Trevor’s appointment will be key to that. The appointment has been made to give ample time to plan for next year’s Capital Challenge in January and for the 2025 season.

“The club is also looking to add coaching staff to work alongside Trevor, including one of the Skolars’ longstanding players from the most recent League One squad. This role will be act as a link between the recent playing base and the new look team.”

He concluded: “Any players, coaches or volunteers interested in getting involved in this new exciting chapter of the club’s history please contact info@skolarsrl.com.”

