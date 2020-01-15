Long road ahead for Masoe, says Robins owner Hudgell

Mose Masoe’s world was rocked after a seemingly normal tackle caused a horrific injury to his spine during Sunday’s pre-season friendly at Wakefield which resulted in the Samoan international requiring spinal surgery.

Hull KR owner Neil Hudgell discussed how the front-rower is coping with the severity of his injury and what that entails for his playing career.

“What looked like an innocuous challenge, something you see on the field 50 times a year, has turned into something significantly more serious,” he told BBC Radio Humberside.

“Mose is a giant of a man in many respects and a much-loved character around the club with a huge smile on his face, and is hugely respected. For him to stay down and not to move was a sure-fire sign that things were not quite right.”

Hudgell revealed the details on the outcome of Masoe’s surgery and the effect it has had on the world of Rugby League.

“Mose has had surgery to relieve pressure on his spine, and the initial prognosis is positive. The surgeon was happy with the outcome of the surgery but with that type of injury, it is a long, slow road to recovery.

“There will not be anything definitive for a long time. The injury is causing a lot of angst and distress to everybody at the club and everyone within the game has expressed much love and support. We will do our best to support Mose and his family, and hope for the best outcome.

“Mose is very much a family man. He has two beautiful girls aged six and four, and his wife is having another baby in July and they are at the centre of his first thoughts.

“Having seen him in hospital, he is a very inspirational character – he is laid down with a smile on his face asking how everyone else is, how the boys are getting on. Our focus is restoring Mose as much as we can.

“It is a very tight playing group – but nothing like as tough as it is for him at the moment.”

Hudgell then explained what you can do to help Mose whose unfortunate injury will surely see the end to his playing career.

“The support that Mose has had from the rugby league community, along with the Just Giving page, has seen everyone show their love to him. Any funds that are raised will be given directly to Mose’s family to help with any travel needs, accommodation, and any care needs.

“We are over £10,000 now and we are only at day three – we are going to carry on with the fundraising. Other clubs have offered to put on fundraising events and we are looking to accept those offers of support and is a reflection of Mose’s popularity within the game.

“It is a one-in-a-million injury that has happened but it is something that Rugby League has looked at and said ‘It could have happened to any of us.’ There are examples and occasions of a serious injury like this in the sport but thankfully they are few and far between.

The Robins owner was very thankful for the support Masoe has received from the Rugby League community.

“I want to reiterate how fabulous it was to see everyone deal with Mose from the moment that he went down to where we are at today. We are very proud of all of the staff.

“I understand Mose is in a stable condition to be moved, subject to the availability of a bed, and in the medium-term to Pinderfields Hospital, where it will then be a wait-and-see exercise.

“We are dealing with this week-by-week, it is raw for everyone. We need to assess the situation, provide the support Mose needs and see the bigger picture as it unfolds.

“There were some big grown men in a real state afterwards due to their relationships with Mose. We all need to look after each other but the bottom line is nobody is struggling as much as Mose.”

If you wish to donate in order to aid Mose and his family with travel needs, care needs and accommodation, click the link below.

https://justgiving.com/fundraising/hull-kingston-rovers-trust