Louis Senior’s short stay whets the appetite as Hull KR’s 2023 plans gather momentum

Louis Senior’s first spell at Hull KR didn’t last long but Danny McGuire believes he has seen a real prospect for the club to be excited about next season.

The 22-year-old winger was due to spend the rest of the year on loan at the Robins from Huddersfield Giants, but he was recalled after only a week due to an injury crisis at his parent club.

It means Senior will have to wait until next year, when he joins Hull KR permanently on a two-year deal, to make his debut for the club.

Rovers interim coach McGuire said it was “a shame” to see him go again so soon, especially as the loan move had next year primarily in mind.

“I think he probably did three sessions with us so it was a bit of a short stay, but he’s a nice kid,” said McGuire.

“The idea behind it was to integrate him into the culture and get him used to the players, with more of a view to next year.

”But he’s gone back to Huddersfield, I hope he gets some game time and he comes back to the club next year in a really good frame of mind for the start of pre-season.”

McGuire believes there is “huge potential” in Senior, who had a record of 22 tries in 38 appearances for Huddersfield prior to his recall.

“Any player that is six foot four and 100 kilos, that can run like he can with that physique, he’s like a blank canvas,” said McGuire, who will hand the Robins’ reins to incoming coach Willie Peters next year.

“There’s so many things that you can work on there. He’s got all the attributes to be a top-class outside back, so I think we’re excited to get our hands on him next year.

“You can see a really good player in the future.”

The Robins will also have Sauaso Sue in their squad next season after confirming the signing of the Newcastle Knights prop on a three-year contract.

A 30-year-old with ten years’ experience in the NRL, Sue also has 14 Samoa caps to his name.

“Winning a Premiership would mean the world to me, the fans, and the team. That’s the biggest goal,” he said of his Hull KR ambitions.

Another piece of next season’s puzzle was also put in place by the agreement of a one-year contract extension with Dean Hadley.

Hadley, who joined the Robins in 2020 from Hull FC, said he was excited to play under Peters next season.

“It’s been a mixed year so far. With Willie coming in now it’s really exciting,” he said.

“I’m really looking forward to him coming over and implementing his style on things.”

Fellow backrower Sam Royle has had his loan from St Helens extended for the rest of the year.

