Love Island star Kai Fagan trials with Super League club

LOVE ISLAND star Kai Fagan has trialled with the London Broncos in the hope of signing a permanent deal.

Fagan, an Islander on Season 9 of ITV2’s hit show Love Island, entered the villa on Day 1 and was crowned the winner alongside Sanam Harrinanan on Day 58.

The Broncos have been struggling for numbers since their promotion to Super League at the end of the 2023 Championship season, with the club holding trials over the past week in order to try and unearth another gem.

Just 25, Fagan has had experiences with both codes, having once been part of Featherstone Rovers’ academy and now playing for rugby union side Burnage RUFC.

Rugby league has flirted with the Love Island show in the past with former Castleford Tigers forward Jacques O’Neill and current Leigh Leopards outside back Keanan Brand enjoying spells on the show.

Whether or not Fagan gets invited back to the club remains to be seen, but the 25-year-old enjoyed the trial.

“I scored a couple of training tries, they all count don’t they? When it came to contact, I forgot how physical rugby league was.

“It was brilliant, I absolutely loved it. It’s an enjoyable sport, it’s free-flowing.”

Fagan was also asked if he will be invited back, to which he replied: “Don’t know we will have to wait and see, won’t we?”

