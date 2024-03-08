Bradford Bulls seemingly knocked back in pursuit of international back

BRADFORD BULLS have been seemingly knocked back in their pursuit of international winger Jake Maizen.

Yesterday, Rugby League Live reported that the Bulls were hunting the current Whitehaven player, who scored eight tries in 19 appearances for Halifax Panthers last season.

Along with Maizen, Leigh Leopards Ben Nakubuwai was said to be a target by the same publication, with Whitehaven dismissing the interest in the former.

In a statement from the Cumbrian club’s board yesterday, they confirmed that Maizen is not for sale, saying: “There has been a lot of speculation and rumours from our fans today due to media reports and everything else you can possibly think of from a well wisher who enlightened us on how to run a club.

“Can we first put the Jake Maizen rumour to bed as he isn’t going anywhere. Various clubs contact us on a weekly basis to see if players are available, Jake being but one.

“This will always happen with high calibre players and we are fortunate to have a lot this year. Our team are all under contract and will remain at Whitehaven for the duration of their contracts.”

Meanwhile, the Bulls have brought in Manly Sea Eagles back-rower/centre Zac Fulton, grandson of Immortal Bob.

