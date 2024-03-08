Wigan Warriors man faces six weeks out as Matt Peet gives injury latest

WIGAN WARRIORS have given out mixed injury news ahead of their Super League clash with London Broncos tonight.

Liam Byrne, who pulled out of last week’s win over Huddersfield Giants, was replaced on the bench by debutant Tiaki Chan with the Ireland international suffering a bruised hip in the World Club Challenge win over Penrith Panthers.

Now Wigan head coach Matt Peet has explained why Byrne will not play tonight.

“We won’t pick Liam this week so that we can give him time to heal,” Peet said.

“He played a lot of last year hurt which has been well documented, so we want to give him time to get back to full fitness because he is very important for us. We will assess him going into the Salford game.”

On Kruise Leeming, who suffered an ankle injury against Penrith, Peet said: “Kruise is similar. He won’t play against London but we will see how he is moving before Salford.”

The Warriors head coach also provided a positive update on Mike Cooper: “Mike has had some good news. There were two options; one was much longer-term and the same as Junior Nsemba – around five months – but it turns out he just needs a bit of a tidy up on his knee. He’s going to be six weeks with the injury, but we’re happy for Mike there.”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.