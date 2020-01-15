Luckless Robins lose Hauraki

Hull Kingston Rovers have suffered another injury blow after Weller Hauraki was ruled out with an ankle problem.

Hauraki, the club’s player of the year in 2019, suffered an ankle injury in the club’s pre-season defeat to Wakefield and will now undergo ankle reconstruction as a result.

It’s yet another cruel blow for the Robins, who will be without the 34-year-old for months as a result of his surgery.

He will be the club’s second long-term absentee with Mose Masoe also set for a long spell out after undergoing spinal surgery.

It also means Tony Smith is now without two of his most experienced campaigners and biggest forwards in what is a relatively young and unproven squad.

The Robins have undergone a drastic recruitment drive that has seen Smith make the squad significantly younger than last season.

That young talent will now be tasked with steering the Robins towards a successful season without two of the club’s leaders.