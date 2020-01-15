Gold Coast Titans forward offered to Super League clubs

Super League clubs have been offered the services of the Gold Coast Titans forward Leilani Latu for 2020.

TotalRL has learned that the Gold Coast Titans player is free to leave the NRL following Justin Holbrook’s arrival and is open to a Super League switch.

Latu, a Tonga international in 2017, made just three appearances for Gold Coast this season, with the Titans finishing bottom of the table last year.

6ft 3 and almost 18 stone, Latu has made over 50 NRL appearances for Penrith and Gold Coast.

A number of Super League clubs, including Leeds, Warrington, Wakefield and Catalans are all on the lookout for forwards, though it’s unclear whether Latu is on their radar.