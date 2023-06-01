Popular Bradford Bulls coach Leigh Beattie resigns

BRADFORD BULLS reserves and academy head coach Leigh Beattie has resigned.

Over the years, Beattie has performed a number of roles at the club, most recently coaching the next generation of stars from the club’s Academy.

Leigh Beattie said:“I would like to thank the Academy staff, players, parents and supporters for all their help over the years and wish the club the best for the future.

Bulls CEO Jason Hirst said: “The Bradford Bulls would like to place on record their sincere gratitude to Leigh for his longevity of service and all his endeavours during that time in the numerous roles he’s held at the club. We wish him every future career success.”