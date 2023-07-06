Hull KR swoop for NRL playmaker to bolster Super League side – but with interesting recall clause

HULL KR have announced a new signing to bolster their Super League side for the 2023 season.

Canberra Raiders halfback Brad Schneider will be joining Rovers, head coach Willie Peters has confirmed.

“We have signed Brad. He will be coming home over for Saturday but won’t be playing in the derby,” Peters said.

“It’s much needed at this time of year and it gives us depth in the halves. We want to have healthy competition for places and he will do it.

“He is young, he is 22, but what I do know about him is he has a good running game.”

However, the deal does include a clause where Schneider could be recalled by Canberra if a bad injury occurs.

“If they have a four-week injury plus then they can recall him back at any time.”

Schneider, meanwhile, said on the move: “I’m excited to get over there and rip in. I had a chat to Willie and the one thing that stood out to me the most was how much he wanted me there. As a player, the confidence that gives me, it’s a wonderful feeling.”

The halfback could make his debut against Leeds Rhinos next week.