Luke Thompson is set to make his NRL debut on Saturday.

The England forward, who has joined Canterbury from St Helens, has been named at number 13 for the Bulldogs’ clash against Brisbane at Suncorp Stadium.

He replaces Adam Elliott, who has a shoulder injury.

Thompson was named in Canterbury’s extended squad last week but didn’t feature, however, he will get his chance to impress this weekend.

With Saints, Thompson won two Grand Finals and emerged as one of the best props in the world.