Lydon to lead ‘Row for Rob’ prior to Grand Final

Rugby League legend Joe Lydon (above) will lead a team of former Super League stars on a 100 mile rowing expedition across the country on the Leeds-Liverpool Canal; from Monday 4th October to Thursday 7th October to deliver the match ball for the Betfred Super League Grand Final and raise funds in support of the MND Association and Rob Burrow MBE.

Burrow will be at Old Trafford for the culmination of the Rugby League season on Saturday 9th October to present the Man of the Match prize, the Harry Sunderland Trophy, after the game. Burrow and Lydon have both previously won the award, Burrow twice in 2007 and 2011, and Lydon in 1987. Burrow will be joined by his father Geoff at Leeds Dock on the first day of the challenge to wave the team off.

The group is aiming to raise £7,777 with supporters able to donate at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/row4rob or by texting MNDROW 5 to 70085 to donate £5 or MNDROW 10 to 70085 to donate £10. The maximum donation in one text is £20 and contributors will be charged the donation amount plus one standard rate message.

The team will paddle 26 miles a day, inspired by Kevin Sinfield’s 7 in 7 challenge of a marathon distance per day with the aim to reach DW Stadium in Wigan on Day 4.

Day 1 – Leeds Dock to Low Bradley Keighley

Day 2 – Kildwick to Reedley Marina Burnley

Day 3 – Lower Ford to Riley Green, Houghton

Day 4 – Mill Hill to DW Stadium

The challenge epitomises the spirit of Rugby League with fierce competitors on the field during their playing days coming together for a great cause with heroes from various Super League clubs giving up their spare time to take to the water.