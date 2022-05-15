Steve McNamara still left frustrated despite big Catalans Dragons victory

The best is yet to come for Catalans Dragons according to coach Steve McNamara, who believes there is still room for improvement, despite their heavy defeat of Warrington Wolves in Perpignan on Saturday.

A late try-scoring spree gave the 40-8 scoreline a flattering look according to McNamara who said, “We’re not quite there yet.

“We were frustrated with ourselves; we weren’t connecting in the first half and we were a bit clunky at times in the second-half.

“We had lots of effort but it was going off in different directions and I could see and feel the frustration.”

Warrington were full value for the half-time 6-6 stalemate but five Catalans tries (three in the final four minutes) saw the Wolves fly home with their tails between their legs.

McNamara added, “But it was important that we didn’t go and chase the points early, we didn’t try to win the game in the first ten minutes of the second-half, we needed to build our performance.

“I thought we did that superbly well and it was a grandstand finish for us at the end.

“It was a really good way for us to win, not being quite at our best up until half-time, and even in the second half, but the Mitchell Pearce and Julian Bousquet tries were big plays for us and then the finish with three tries in the last few minutes was good to see.”

McNamara paid tribute to French winger Fouad Yaha whose second-half try saw him break the club record for touchdowns, his 88 strikes just passing previous record-holder Vincent Duport.

He said, “I missed Fouad’s record breaking try as I was coming down the stairs at the time but I’m really pleased for him.

“He’s a very popular player here within the club and supporters love him. His attitude and approach is impeccable and I am delighted he has broken the record. I’m sure there are plenty more to come.”

McNamara said the recent break for Challenge Cup fixtures had been welcome but had led to a slow start to Saturday’s game.

He added, “We needed our week off to regenerate ourselves but we just couldn’t find our rhythm early in the game. It took a bit of time but I can’t fault them, especially the way in which we finished the game.

“I’d have been happy if it had stayed at 20pts to eight, I think that would have been enough, but the late tries were the icing on the cake and a treat for a big crowd tonight.”

The Dragons had a lap of honour following the Warrington game and the players spent some time at the swimming pool end of the pitch where there was a gathering of refugees who had recently been housed in Perpignan and invited to the match.

McNamara said, “We had people from the Ukraine as guests tonight and I said in the office before we came out that all the things that they are going through become real when you see their faces.

“Everyone is talking about it but to see them here at the Brutus you realise what they have lost and what they have had to give up; it’s very moving.

“That’s why the players went over to them at the end of the game and spent time having photographs with them, hopefully to give them some good memories.”

