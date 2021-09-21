Maher extends Robins’ contract

Hull KR prop forward Will Maher has signed a new, one-year extension with the club until the end of 2022.

Maher, 25, who stands at six feet five inches prop, has been a regular in the middle for the Robins this season, making 15 consecutive appearances.

During that time Hull KR have picked up home and away doubles over Wigan Warriors and Castleford Tigers.

Rovers’ coach Tony Smith was pleased to to see Maher, who comes from Ulverstone in Cumbria, sign his extended contract.

“I’m looking forward to working with Will next year. I think he’s really progressed since he first joined us,” said Smith.

“Still, I think his best years are still to come. He knows he’s got things to work on but he’s a terrific young man and smart with the way he goes about his Rugby League – both in preparation and on the field.

“He’s a pleasure to work with. He’ll face competition in the middle in 2022, but I think that will bring out the best in him.”