Major Championship halfbacks suspended

York and Featherstone have been dealt blows after their senior halfbacks received suspensions.

Connor Robinson and Dane Chisholm will be unavailable after the first round of Championship action after being found guilty of different charges.

Robinson has been handed a one-match ban for punching after being sent-off in York’s pre-season clash with Bradford, while Chisholm will miss three matches following a Grade C dangerous lift charge.

It means Robinson will miss York’s second-round game, coincidentally against the Bulls, while Chisholm will miss three matches, starting with Fev’s opening home games against Halifax.