Makinson scores hat-trick as Saints extend their lead at the top

Reigning champions St Helens have extended their lead at Super League’s peak with their second convincing victory over Wakefield in a week.

James Roby scored two tries in the first-half to bring his Super League tally up to 100.

Saints opened the first-half floodgates on four minutes; Jack Welsby looked to be heading into touch but showed incredible awareness to supply with Roby with an offload.

Some outstanding build-up provided Tommy Makinson with a unusually simple finish out-wide, while Alex Walmsley powered over from close range.

Jonny Lomax provided a beautiful ball to Makinson, who finished the play with the conventional acrobatic put-down.

Makinson completed his hat-trick on the first-half hooter as he strolled in on the right hand corner.

Wakefield, as expected, tightened their defensive line in the second stanza and broke the second-half deadlock on 57 minutes.

Innes Senior intercepted a pass destined for Regan Grace and, despite a determined chase from James Bentley, crossed beneath the posts for his first score of the season. Ryan Hampshire added the extras.

Grace latched onto a short ball from Welsby and dived his way over on the left-hand corner, Lewis Dodd showed fantastic support play, received the ball and charged his way over the line for his first professional score, while Makinson flicked an inside ball to Naiqama to cap off a near-faultless performance.

Saints: Coote, Makinson, Naiqama, Welsby, Grace, Lomax, Fages, Walmsley, Roby, Lees, Taia, Bentley, Knowles; Subs: McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Peyroux, Amor, Dodd

Wakefield: Walker, Senior, Lyne, Croft, Johnstone, Jowitt, Hampshire, Green, Wood, Kopczak, Ashurst, Tanginoa, Westerman; Subs: Batchelor, Battye, Navarrete, Fifita