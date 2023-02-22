Leeds Rhinos new signing could make debut as Hull FC boss Tony Smith still waiting on Ligi Sao and Carlos Tuimavave

LEEDS RHINOS will be wanting a better result on Friday night than the one which they were on the receiving end of last week with a 42-10 thrashing at the hands of Warrington Wolves.

Meanwhile, Hull FC will be aiming to build on a solid 60 minutes of rugby league against the Castleford Tigers in which they led 32-6, but Tony Smith will want less of the last 20 minutes which saw them concede four tries and almost lose the game.

It’s going to be uncle versus nephew for this one with uncle Tony in the hotseat at the MKM Stadium and nephew Rohan holding the reins at Headingley.

Nene MacDonald comes in for the Rhinos and could make his debut but there is still no James Bentley and Harry Newman for Rohan Smith’s side, whilst Andre Savelio could make his first appearance of the season. Ligi Sao and Carlos Tuimavave won’t play, though.

Leeds Rhinos’ 21-man squad:

1 Richie Myler

2 David Fusitu’a

4 Nene MacDonald

5 Ash Handley

6 Blake Austin

7 Aidan Sezer

9 Kruise Leeming

10 Zane Tetevano

12 Rhyse Martin

13 Cameron Smith

14 Jarrod O’Connor

15 Sam Lisone

16 Derrell Olpherts

17 Justin Sangare

18 Tom Holroyd

19 James McDonnell

20 Morgan Gannon

22 Sam Walters

24 Luis Roberts

25 James Donaldson

31 Leon Ruan

Hull FC’s 21-man squad:

1 Tex Hoy

2 Adam Swift

4 Liam Sutcliffe

5 Darnell McIntosh

7 Jake Clifford

9 Danny Houghton

10 Chris Satae

11 Andre Savelio

12 Jordan Lane

13 Brad Fash

14 Joe Lovodua

15 Joe Cator

16 Kane Evans

17 Cam Scott

19 Ben McNamara

20 Jack Brown

23 Josh Griffin

25 Davy Litten

26 Harvey Barron

30 Scott Taylor

33 Brad Dwyer