Leeds Rhinos new signing could make debut as Hull FC boss Tony Smith still waiting on Ligi Sao and Carlos Tuimavave

LEEDS RHINOS will be wanting a better result on Friday night than the one which they were on the receiving end of last week with a 42-10 thrashing at the hands of Warrington Wolves.
Meanwhile, Hull FC will be aiming to build on a solid 60 minutes of rugby league against the Castleford Tigers in which they led 32-6, but Tony Smith will want less of the last 20 minutes which saw them concede four tries and almost lose the game.
It’s going to be uncle versus nephew for this one with uncle Tony in the hotseat at the MKM Stadium and nephew Rohan holding the reins at Headingley.
Nene MacDonald comes in for the Rhinos and could make his debut but there is still no James Bentley and Harry Newman for Rohan Smith’s side, whilst Andre Savelio could make his first appearance of the season. Ligi Sao and Carlos Tuimavave won’t play, though.
Leeds Rhinos’ 21-man squad:
1 Richie Myler
2 David Fusitu’a
4 Nene MacDonald
5 Ash Handley
6 Blake Austin
7 Aidan Sezer
9 Kruise Leeming
10 Zane Tetevano
12 Rhyse Martin
13 Cameron Smith
14 Jarrod O’Connor
15 Sam Lisone
16 Derrell Olpherts
17 Justin Sangare
18 Tom Holroyd
19 James McDonnell
20 Morgan Gannon
22 Sam Walters
24 Luis Roberts
25 James Donaldson
31 Leon Ruan
Hull FC’s 21-man squad:
1 Tex Hoy
2 Adam Swift
4 Liam Sutcliffe
5 Darnell McIntosh
7 Jake Clifford
9 Danny Houghton
10 Chris Satae
11 Andre Savelio
12 Jordan Lane
13 Brad Fash
14 Joe Lovodua
15 Joe Cator
16 Kane Evans
17 Cam Scott
19 Ben McNamara
20 Jack Brown
23 Josh Griffin
25 Davy Litten
26 Harvey Barron
30 Scott Taylor
33 Brad Dwyer