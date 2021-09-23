Man of Steel shortlist revealed

HULL KR’s Jordan Abdull, Hull’s Jake Connor, St Helens’ Jonny Lomax, Catalans’ Sam Tomkins and Warrington’s Gareth Widdop are the five players in contention for the Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel award.

It’s the first all-English shortlist since 2014, with the winner to be announced at the Betfred Super League Awards on Monday, October 4.

Points are awarded after each round of the regular season by the Man of Steel panel.

As with 2020, when Castleford’s Paul McShane took the prize, due to the disruption caused by Covid, the overall leaderboard has been ranked on a points per game basis.