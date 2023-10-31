Manly Sea Eagles forward Josh Aloiai linked with Super League club

MANLY SEA EAGLES forward Josh Aloiai is being linked with a Super League club, despite being under contract until the end of the 2025 NRL season.

That’s according to infamous Australian journalist The Mole, who wrote in his Wide World of Sports column that Aloiai is on the radar of Leigh Leopards.

The Leopards will have a quota spot available following the exit of Ava Seumanufagai, with League Express previously revealing that the Leigh man would be heading home following one season at the Leigh Sports Village.

Meanwhile, Aloiai registered 16 appearances for the Sea Eagles during the 2023 NRL season, but Manly are looking to shift on a number of their forwards with the club signing Aitasi James (Wests Tigers) and Corey Waddell (Canterbury Bulldogs) for next year.

The 27-year-old would more than bolster the Leigh ranks following a number of years at the highest level.

