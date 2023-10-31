All the Super League, Championship and League One clubs that have released the breakdown of their IMG gradings

IN case you had been living under a rock, you will have realised that IMG released their provisional grades for all 36 professional clubs.

From Leeds Rhinos right down to the North Wales Crusaders, 36 clubs were placed in a table with points calculated from five different categories – fandom (5), performance (5), finance (4.5), stadium (3) and community (2.5).

Whilst the overwhelming majority of clubs decided not to broadcast the breakdown of those IMG points – which saw all 36 clubs scored out of 20 – a number of them did. Here are those:

Barrow Raiders – 19th – 9.18 points

Performance – 1.48/5

Fandom – 3.25/5

Finance – 2.25/4.5

Stadium – 1.19/3

Community – 1/2.5

Bradford Bulls – 14th – 12.02 points

Performance – 2.17/5

Fandom – 3.95/5

Finance – 2.75/4.5

Stadium – 0.89/3

Community – 2.25/2.5

Castleford Tigers – 11th – 12.91 points (revised data following information given on Castleford website)

Performance – 3.09/5

Fandom – 4.20/5

Finance – 3.05/4.5

Stadium – 1.32/3

Community – 1.25/2.5

Hunslet RLFC – 29th – 6.94 points

Performance – 0.46/5

Fandom – 2.05/5

Finances – 1.75/4.5

Stadium – 0.68/3

Community – 2.00/2.5

Salford Red Devils – 8th – 13.80 points

Performance – 3.43/5

Fandom – 4.15/5

Finances – 2.15/4.5

Stadium – 1.83/3

Community – 2.25/2.5

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.