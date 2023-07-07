Manly Sea Eagles star Brad Parker and South Sydney Rabbitohs forward Liam Knight set to reject Super League interest

MANLY SEA EAGLES star Brad Parker and South Sydney Rabbitohs forward Liam Knight are set to reject Super League interest.

The pair had been linked with a move to Super League by League Express earlier this year, but neither player is willing to make the move to the northern hemisphere at this moment in time despite both being out of contract at the end of the 2023 season.

Parker, 26, has been at the Sea Eagles for the entirety of his NRL career so far, registering 27 tries in 109 appearances with a change to the back-row mooted for 2024 and beyond.

The fair-haired flyer has plied much of his trade at centre for Manly, but will be exploring a positional move going forward. Parker has also made one appearance for the Prime Minister’s XIII back in 2019.

Knight, on the other hand, is currently at Souths where he has become one of the club’s most consistent forwards but his career at the Rabbitohs is up in the air following a four-year spell.

The prop began his career at Manly, making just one appearance in 2016 before moving on to the Canberra Raiders.

Knight made just nine appearances for the Green Machine over a two-year period, but has found his home at Redfern with 65 appearances to his name.