Featherstone Rovers trio out long-term with fractured fibula, fractured knee and medial knee ligament injuries

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS have been rocked by three serious injuries to their playing squad ahead of the Championship run-in.

The West Yorkshire side currently sit pretty at the top of the second tier and remain firm favourites to earn promotion to Super League at the end of the year.

However, Featherstone stars Jack Bussey, Josh Hardcastle and Brad Day will be out long-term.

“We have picked up three what looked like big injuries,” Rovers’ head of medical services Aaron Scholes said.

“Jack Bussey has successfully had an operation on his syndesmosis injury and fractured fibula. His return to play time looks like three months which would see him back before the end of the season all being well.

“Josh Hardcastle’s is a fairly big injury with a lot going on with ligament issues and a couple of fractures in his knee. The specialist has been happy and he could be back within three months as well.

“Brad Day is a little bit lighter in terms of the injury, he has suffered a medial knee ligament injury and could be back within two months.

“Junior Moors went off with a fractured thumb, he has had surgery this week and has a specialist appointment on Tuesday. It’s about a six-week mark to come back into training.

“Chris Hankinson hurt his knee in an awkward tackle. He is back in training this week and could play at the weekend.”