Rugby league fans vote for the best referee in Super League

WITHOUT a referee there would be no rugby league fixtures – it is that simple.

But, referees at every level of sport – whether it’s amateur or professional – are often subject to abuse that is often difficult to comprehend.

However, rugby league fans have been voting for the Super League officials that they think are currently the best and stand out amongst the professional bunch in a poll in League Express.

Out in first place is Ben Thaler with 36.1% of the vote, though Liam Moore isn’t too far behind in second place with 25.93%.

Third sits Jack Smith with 18.16% of the vote whilst Chris Kendall is fourth with 13.38% of the vote.

In fifth place, Marcus Griffiths occupies 6.43% of the vote.

The results in full:

Ben Thaler – 36.1%

Liam Moore – 25.93%

Jack Smith – 18.16%

Chris Kendall – 13.38%

Marcus Griffiths – 6.43%