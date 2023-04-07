Mark Applegarth gives verdict on whether he wants to remain Wakefield Trinity boss following Castleford loss and his own feelings

WAKEFIELD TRINITY went down 16-4 to Castleford Tigers last night at The Jungle in what was already being dubbed a relegation four-pointer.

With Trinity consigned to bottom of the Super League table with no win in seven games and Castleford notching just one victory, tensions were high in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

And, whilst Wakefield played their part on a difficult evening, the reality is that it is now eight losses in a row for new head coach Mark Applegarth.

After the game, Applegarth was quizzed on Sky Sports about whether or not he wanted to remain as Wakefield boss – and he gave a defiant answer.

“Listen, emotions are high and it is a tough place to be,” Applegarth said.

“You have to keep going. We have put fix some things and we will keep attacking it because otherwise things just compound and get worse.

“We are not where we want to be, but you have the highs and lows.

This is a low but my job is keep a level head and to make sure my lads are as prepared as they can be going into the game and they gave their all.

“I still want it, I have thick enough skin.”

After the game, Applegarth also spoke to the press where he explained how he himself felt good in himself in such a high profile role.

“I’m alright, I said at the start of the year that you shouldn’t be in this job if you can’t manage your emotions and have thick skin.

“Some years are tough and others are really high, you have to absorb it all and take it all in and learn from your mistakes.”