Andy Last on Castleford Tigers permanent job, timeframe and supporter comments

IT hasn’t been the easiest of times for Andy Last as interim coach of the Castleford Tigers.

After previous head coach Lee Radford departed just three games into the 2023 Super League season, assistant Last stepped out of the frying pan and into the fire.

Since then, he has somewhat quelled the flames with two wins from five games – including a must-win 16-4 triumph over bitter rivals Wakefield Trinity last night.

Last, when walking to the press conference, was met by Castleford supporters who were quick to shower the former Hull FC assistant with praise.

“I was walking across the field here and some supporters said ‘surely you are going to get the job now’ which was nice, but I’m not sure,” Last said.

“If the result had gone the other way then they surely would have said the opposite! I’ve verbalised that I want to give it a go.

“I feel like I’ve done my apprenticeship as an assistant coach. I feel like we’ve had a response from the players and they have played for me which is a nice thing to be sat saying. If I get the job great.”

That being said, Last isn’t sure when a decision will be made.

“I’m not sure on the timeframe, it’s difficult for me to answer on behalf of the club. Tonight’s (last night’s) result relieves a bit of pressure.

“Hopefully it puts my application in a good light. Two out of five wins is reasonable especially when the fixture list has been particularly tough.”

It doesn’t get much easier for the Tigers either with an away fixture at the Salford Red Devils greeting the West Yorkshire side next Thursday.