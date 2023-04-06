Super League clubs ready to pounce on Sydney Roosters prop Jared Waerea-Hargreaves

SUPER LEAGUE clubs are ready to pounce on Sydney Roosters prop forward and New Zealand international Jared Waerea-Hargreaves.

The 34-year-old, who will be 35 by the time the 2024 season kicks off, has been a key part of the Roosters’ pack in 2023 so far, putting in another big shift against the Parramatta Eels at the weekend.

However, being off-contract at the end of the season, the Roosters have also used his cap money to sign Spencer Leniu from NRL rivals Penrith Panthers.

With retirement a serious consideration, Waerea-Hargreaves now wants to play again in 2024, according to the Daily Telegraph, prompting Super League clubs to potentially take a look at the Kiwi international.

Since debuting for the Manly Sea Eagles back in 2009, Waerea-Hargreaves has made almost 300 appearances in the NRL – six for Manly and a whopping 274 for the Roosters.

Capped 33 times by New Zealand, the 34-year-old is still held in the highest regard around the world as well as one of the cornerstones of the Sydney pack, but it appears as though his time is coming to an end with the Chooks after 2023.