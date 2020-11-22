Masoe and Sculthorpe to play key Grand Final roles

Former players Mose Masoe (pictured) and Paul Sculthorpe MBE will both play crucial roles in Friday’s Super League Grand Final at the KCOM Stadium (KO 8.00pm).

Masoe, who retired after suffering a career-ending spinal injury during pre-season match at Wakefield that left him unable to walk, will deliver the match ball.

Since suffering his injury, Masoe has made a remarkable recovery after being told he would never walk again and is expected to be able to walk out with the ball on Friday night.

It was in May that the former Hull Kingston Rovers co-captain took his first unaided steps and since then his gradual improvement has been recorded on social media.

“It is a great honour for me and my family to be asked to deliver the match ball at the Betfred Super Grand Final,” said Masoe.

“The support of everyone in the Rugby League family has been truly humbling; the support and words of so many people has kept me inspired and motivated each day to keep making progress.

“I can’t thank everyone enough.

“By walking out with the ball I hope it can inspire others to continue to work hard, and take tiny steps each day towards their goal.”

After the game Sculthorpe will award the Harry Sunderland Trophy to the Grand Final man of the match.

Sculthorpe, who won four Grand Finals with St Helens, while becoming the first and only player to be named Man of Steel in consecutive seasons (2001, 2002), follows Jason Robinson OBE, who presented the award in 2019.

“I am delighted to be asked; it’s a great honour to be involved in the Grand Final and I am really looking forward to it,” said Sculthorpe.

“I have watched a lot of Super League this year in my role as England assistant coach and as a Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel panellist, so I am fully aware of just how much talent will be on show.

“It’s going to be great night. Grand Finals are about big-game players – those who can handle the pressure of the biggest occasion are the ones who thrive.

“There are always a number of huge performances at the biggest game of the season, so it will be interesting to see who steps up on Friday.”

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.